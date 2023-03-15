Estimated Costs of Paid Family Leave Soar, Leading to Rival Bill 

If the Senate passes a bill with her program, that would likely set up a tense negotiation between the two chambers. House leaders have called this issue one of their top legislative priorities.



Kitchel also told colleagues her program would be simpler to administer because it merely replaces wages of a worker who has a newborn or adopts a child.



Senate Democrats are also clearly concerned about growing cost estimates. Sen. Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia) has proposed a more modest 12-week parental leave program that would be offered through the Department for Children and Families.How much Kitchel's program would pay has not been determined, but it would be available to families making 600 percent of the federal poverty level, or $180,000 for a family of four. The benefit would only be available to one parent per household following a birth or adoption. The plan was hastily tacked onto S.56, a childcare subsidy bill that the Senate Health and Welfare Committee has been working on for weeks.As the state grapples with an acute childcare crisis, it makes sense to pay parents to stay home with their children if possible, Kitchel told colleagues.“That’s exactly what this does,” she said of her amendment.“It doesn’t take an army of eligibility workers to process,” she said, in a not-so-subtle swipe at the House version.The new workers needed to administer that plan — 45 to 50 in the treasurer’s office and another 15 in the tax department — would drive the annual administrative costs up to $13.5 million.The program would also provide annual credits to reimburse low-income workers for its cost. People who make between $15,000 and $25,000 a year would qualify for a $70 credit; those earning less than $15,000 would be entitled to a $40 credit. The cost of such credits is estimated to be $10.2 million every year.The balance of the $117 million annual cost, or $94.1 million, would be paid out in benefits to workers on leave.Democrats on the House Ways and Means committee argued that the program would provide important benefits for people in times of need and would strengthen the state’s workforce.Republicans countered that the program would require setting up a large bureaucracy, even while the cost of having a private insurer provide the same benefits isn't known. And they balked at the notion that the state was providing the benefits at all.“Vermont is not investing anything in its workforce,” Rep. Scott Beck (R-St. Johnsbury) said. “We’re pulling this money out of people and businesses’ pockets.”