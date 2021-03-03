 Fairbanks Museum: Notice of Request for Qualifications | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 03, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Fairbanks Museum: Notice of Request for Qualifications 

Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium Science Annex Addition and Façade Restoration Projects, St. Johnsbury, VT.

Vermont Integrated Architecture and the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium are seeking qualifications from General Contractors for construction services. The scope of work encompasses two projects for which we intend to contract with one General Contractor.

1. Science Annex: A 6,631 square foot addition and minor renovations to the existing building; and

2. Façade and roof restoration and repair to the historic building.

The Science Annex project will be one of the first contemporary mass-timber public structures in Vermont, and will far exceed energy code requirements.

The façade and masonry restoration portion of the project includes repair, repointing, and resetting of some of the original stone of the building façade. In addition, it includes flashing, re-roofing, and structural upgrades at the two building spires/towers.

Project documentation is available digitally, upon request. RFQ Submission Deadline is March 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM. For the full RFQ and accompanying documentation, please contact:

Megan Nedzinski, Project Architect - Vermont Integrated Architecture

megan@vermontintegratedarchitecture.com

