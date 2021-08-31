Fall for Vermont With the Autumn Issue of Staytripper 

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur | Kirsten Thompson

Staytripper is entering a new season — in more ways than one. For 15 consecutive months, this magazine has functioned as Seven Days' road map to safely rediscovering Vermont during the pandemic. As summer changes to autumn, we're ready to switch it up a little: With this Fall Issue, Staytripper is shifting to a quarterly publication schedule.

While we certainly hope the pandemic part of our mission ends soon, we see no end in sight for opportunities to explore Vermont. Hopefully, our stories over the past year-plus have guided the way to fun and quirky recreational experiences in our own backyard — no vacation days or plane travel necessary.

This edition anticipates all that's amazing about autumn — with insider tips, of course. Cider doughnuts and leaf peeping? Yes, please, but preferably without too many tourists. Read on to find alternative fall hikes, a secluded sculpture park, a brand-new breweries trail and a haunted cornfield that might literally make you pee your pants. Off we go!