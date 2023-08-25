Farm Equipment Dealer Must Pay Worker in Whistleblower Case 

the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said this week in announcing the result of its probe into the firing.



Company owner Brian Carpenter, who is also chair of the Middlebury Selectboard, said on Thursday that he disagreed with the findings and plans to appeal. Champlain Valley Equipment seeks to be an excellent steward of the environment, Carpenter said, and has invested in solar panels and equipment that captures rainwater for washing. The company recently received a permit to install a new wastewater treatment system.



Along with Middlebury and Berlin, the company has locations in St. Albans, Derby and Essex Junction.





After the complaint was filed, he said, the company fixed the problem immediately. Carpenter noted that Champlain Valley Equipment was never cited for an environmental violation.



The worker, Carpenter added, was fired for reasons unrelated to the whistleblower report.



“There were other issues,” he said. “Sometimes an employee will lash out; it’s unfortunate timing.” “It’s really disappointing that we’re being painted as polluters, because we are absolutely not,” Carpenter said. “We work with a lot of equipment that has the potential to pollute, so we have to be careful.”

"After its investigation, OSHA determined that the company’s actions violated the whistleblower provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and ordered Champlain Valley Equipment to reinstate the employee to their former position," the agency said in a statement.The company must also pay the employee, who was unnamed in the statement, a total of $145,000 in back wages and damages, plus attorneys' fees. The employee and business owner have 30 days to file objections to OSHA’s findings or request a hearing with the labor department’s Office of Administrative Law Judges.