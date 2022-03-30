Fat Cat Fever: Making Cents of the Money & Retirement Issue 

click to enlarge Harry Bliss | Rev. Diane Sullivan

For most people, money is always a top-of-mind matter. Finances are especially consuming at the moment, given rising housing costs, stagnant wages and ballooning inflation. Who hasn't winced filling up their gas tank lately?

This state of affairs created an interesting challenge for curating the annual Money & Retirement Issue: With so many money-related stories to cover, it was hard to know where to begin.

How about at the top? For much of the past two years, Mike Pieciak was the "data guy" at Gov. Phil Scott's pandemic press briefings. Now, he's focusing once again on his day job as head of Vermont's Department of Financial Regulation, which ensures that banking and insurance companies play by the rules.

Pieciak will undoubtedly have an eye on the Vermont State Employees and New England Federal credit unions as they attempt to merge — despite resistance from some credit union members.

Bigger isn't always better, which is the working theory behind Myti. The founder of the Burlington startup hopes to position it as an Amazon alternative, offering consumers similar services and convenience to the retail giant but on a hyper-local level.

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens are increasingly common — and confusing. Humorist Mark Saltveit attempts to explain the nuances of Bitcoin, NFTs and bored apes.

You won't get far with crypto at the Town Cobbler in Williston. The Taft Corners shoe repair shop is a relic of a simpler time, and its octogenarian owner is uncertain about the business' future.

With new owners in place, the succession plan at Animal Farm creamery in Addison County is as smooth as the niche dairy's world-renowned butter, allowing founder Diane St. Clair a well-earned retirement.

St. Clair would do well to pick up a copy of the new book by Middlebury's Bruce Hiland and former U.S. senator Ted Kaufman (D-Del.). The coauthors offer nonfinancial retirement advice for getting the most out of the golden years, with tips ranging from the philosophical (figure out who you are) to practical suggestions like taking up new hobbies.