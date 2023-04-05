 Felicia Kornbluh's New Book Traces the Parallel Fights to Legalize Abortion and End Sterilization Abuse | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 05, 2023 Arts + Life » Books

Felicia Kornbluh’s New Book Traces the Parallel Fights to Legalize Abortion and End Sterilization Abuse 

By

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Birth Rights | A Vermonter's new book traces the parallel fights to legalize abortion and end sterilization abuse"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Books »

About The Author

Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation