Fenway Park Organist Played Slayer Song for Vermont Fan at Red Sox Game 

The Williston team at Fenway Park

Josh Kantor is used to getting song requests of all kinds. As the organist at Boston's Fenway Park, he solicits selections from fans on Twitter and then plays snippets during Red Sox games. Though he's spent 19 years with the Sox, and 10 taking requests, Kantor got a new one earlier this month: "Raining Blood" by Slayer.

"I will be with our VT Little League State Champ team and need to expose them to quality music and organ," an unnamed Twitter user messaged Kantor ahead of the September 7 game.

"How could I even consider saying no to this?" Kantor tweeted in response, delighting some of his 10,800 followers.

So between innings that night, Kantor pumped out the first 30 seconds or so of the thrash metal classic, with its distinctive guitar riff.

Among those listening in the seats were Tony D'Amato, his 10-year-old son Quinn, and several teammates from the Vermont Little League state champion Williston 8-10 All-Stars. D'Amato, an assistant coach for the Little League team, acknowledged that he'd made the request.

The song has "a pretty distinctive opening — one of the better metal riffs ever written," D'Amato said. "So he did a great job with it."

D'Amato said the family of the late Mike Benevento donated the tickets to the team. Benevento was a devoted supporter of local Little League baseball who died of a heart attack in June. The Red Sox Foundation posthumously named Benevento the Vermont Volunteer of the Year, and the game tickets were part of the award.

D'Amato said it was a thrilling night for the kids, who got there early to watch batting practice and got to hear some "quality music."

"You play a lot of baseball when you win it all," D'Amato said of the team. "They're a very bonded group. So it was nice to have one final moment for them to all be together and having a good time watching baseball — and getting a little bit of Slayer slipped in there, too."