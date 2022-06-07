Filipino-American Community of Vermont Hosts Festival June 11 

click to enlarge MELISSA PASANEN ©️ Seven Days

Sweets made by Raven Antonio

Antonio, 26, moved to Vermont six years ago from the Philippines. Having her own food business "was a long dream of mine," she said. She named it after her two grandmothers, Marilou and Otela. "In Filipino culture, we are very tight with our ancestors," Antonio said. "I feel like it's empowering to come up with that name and to honor them."A third food vendor, Mercy Mallette of South Hero, has lived in Vermont since 1988. The initial adjustment was tough. "Everything is so different from our culture," Mallette, 55, said, adding quickly, "but not in a bad way. Just different."Mallette explained that, like Filipino food, her background includes Chinese, Japanese and Spanish heritage. Prior to the pandemic, her Mercy's Asian Island Cuisine was a regular Grand Isle farmers market stall. Many people are more familiar with Chinese food than Filipino dishes, so she offers lo mein stir fry and egg rolls, even though the latter are calledin the Philippines.