Film Series Makes a Family-Friendly Comeback in Middlebury 

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival relaunches its monthly in-person film series on Sunday, October 17. Called MNFF Selects, it will be geared towards families this season and will take place at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.
This year’s theme is "Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds." Six of the eight films set to screen are rated either G or PG.
The series, which was virtual in 2020, kicks off its in-person comeback with a free matinee screening of the Oscar-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher on October 17 at 2 pm. The visually stunning documentary takes viewers on an underwater journey discovering an unexpected friendship between an octopus and a filmmaker in South Africa.
Festival producer Lloyd Komesar said that the series “got off to a rousing start" in 2019. Pre-pandemic, it averaged 150 attendees for each of its five films.
“These films suggest something profound – what can be learned by listening, observing and recognizing the grace and equanimity of our fellow creatures on Earth,” said Jay Craven, MNFF Artistic Director in a press release.
Though October’s screening is free, there's a charge for later screenings. Individual tickets are $16 for adults and $7 for children under 12. The festival also offers passes that cover the entire series.
