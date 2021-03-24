 Winooski: Five Year Plan Public Meeting | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Winooski: Five Year Plan Public Meeting 

The Winooski Housing Authority will hold a public meeting to receive public comments on the Five Year and Annual Plan on May 7 at 1:30 pm. The meeting will be held on Zoom. To attend, please register with our office by calling (802) 655-2360 or emailing daustin@winooskihousing.org for the meeting link.

The Plans may be reviewed at our offices at 83 Barlow Street in Winooski between 8 am and noon and 1 pm and 4:30 Monday through Friday. The Summary of the plan is available on our website at https://www.winooskihousing.org/about/five-year-plan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call to make an appointment.

The public is encouraged to make comments. Comments will be accepted by email or by phone listed above and will be accepted through May 7 at 4:00 pm.

