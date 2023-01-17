Fixing Vermont's Childcare System Could Cost Up to $279 Million — Annually 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace Brodeur

Top state lawmakers have said that a comprehensive childcare bill is a top priority this legislative session. Gov. Phil Scott has been less vocal about the issue and has expressed resistance to raising taxes. He's scheduled to give his annual budget address on Friday.

ensuring that families spend no more than 10 percent of their annual income on tuition and

"It is difficult to say whether taxes on services are regressive, progressive, or neutral," the study states, "since those with higher incomes are more likely to consume more services than lower income but may spend a smaller proportion of their income."

"expand the labor force in a range of 600 to 2,900 new workers — an increase of less than 1 percent of the current labor force," the study says.



"Nevertheless, the economic analysis suggests that annual gross state product could expand between $59 million and $283 million depending on assumptions," the study continues. "The estimated annual effect on government revenues would between $1.5 million and $11.5 million, not enough to cover the cost of expanded subsidies."





confirms there is a direct path forward in the 2023 legislative session to create a quality, affordable child care system through long-term public investment,"

Aly Richards, CEO of early childhood education advocacy group Let's Grow Kids, wrote in a statement to Seven Days.



“The study’s in-depth cost analysis shows that a child care system where every child has access to quality child care, families spend no more than 10% of their income on child care, and early childhood educators are fairly compensated, is well within reach," Richards wrote. " The f indings and recommendations here are the key resource lawmakers need to finalize the draft bill they’re working on to pass this session."