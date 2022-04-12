Flash Mob Dancers Bring Awareness to Parkinson’s 

click to enlarge Cat Cutillo

More than a dozen people took to Church Street in front of Burlington City Hall on Monday morning to perform a flash mob dance, some in chairs and some standing. They were students in Sara McMahon’s Movement for Parkinson’s class and their friends and families.Taiko drummers kept the beat, playing a composition called “Spare Time,” while a street audience of all ages joined in on the dancing — including the youngest onlookers, who came from the Greater Burlington YMCA. The day, April 11, marked World Parkinson’s Day; April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

World Parkinson's Day from Cat Cutillo on Vimeo.

