Flood-Damaged Businesses Struggle With Unemployment System 

Montpelier businesses that have struggled to reopen following the catastrophic July flooding say they’ve also been waging an infuriating bureaucratic battle to keep unemployment benefits flowing to their workers.The owners of Three Penny Taproom and Capitol Grounds say they've had difficulty securing work-search exemptions for their unemployed staff, an added headache during a difficult rebuilding process.“We want to take care of what is essentially our family at Three Penny, and [the state] made it exceptionally difficult,” said Dani Hersham, general manager of the popular Main Street watering hole.The state Department of Labor typically requires people to search for a new job in order to receive unemployment benefits. But the state waives that requirement for up to 10 weeks if a business knows when it will reopen, such as when a manufacturer temporarily shuts down for maintenance, explained Michael Harrington, the labor department's commissioner.The state granted employees at some flood-damaged businesses that 10-week exemption — but then reinstated the work-search requirement once those 10 weeks had gone by.Three Penny had hoped to reopen September 15, but renovating the place — which was

While the business has figured out a way to serve burgers and cans of beer in an outdoor seating area, the inside remained a cluttered construction zone populated by a small army of contractors last week.

But those business owners described the experience of navigating the state's unemployment bureaucracy as unnecessarily time-consuming, contradictory and confounding. “It’s a whole extra layer of stress and banging your head against the wall,” Three Penny co-owner Wes Hamilton said. “This is a service that people need, and they are not providing it effectively or efficiently.”

There have been examples of businesses that "strung their employees along" while doing little to reopen, which does a disservice to the employees, too, Harrington said.

In that case, it doesn’t make sense to require workers to run around looking for other work since they’ll be re-employed again soon, Harrington said.

Three Penny Taproom has some work to do to fully reopen

The status of flood-damaged businesses put the state in a bit of a bind. The Department of Labor wanted to extend the waiver period, but it can’t do so universally or indefinitely, Harrington said. Doing so would risk draining the $275 million unemployment trust fund, which was already depleted by the pandemic. And it would shrink the labor pool at a time when employees are desperately needed, he said.





Capitol Grounds coffee shop hopes to reopen soon.

"Did we just take all those plans and crumple them up and throw them in the bin?" he said.

“We can’t just say, ‘OK, we’ll waive the work search into perpetuity for your people because you don’t know when your return-to-work day is going to be,’” Wood said.

Todd Everett repaints the interior of Capitol Grounds

"I haven’t heard from any of these employers that their employees are not receiving benefits," he said. "The system is working in this instance."

Now, Three Penny hopes to reopen by the end of October, but it's largely at the mercy of contractors, health inspectors and other forces. The business, which opened in 2009 and expanded into a neighboring space earlier this year, employed 38 people before the flood.Hersham and Hamilton say they have tried to help their employees navigate the state’s complex unemployment benefits process to ensure they get the financial support they need to survive, and to ensure the business still has a workforce once it can reopen.Workers receiving unemployment benefits normally have to show they’ve been actively looking for a new job. They do so by documenting the contacts they’ve made with prospective employers.“It’s a challenging position to be in when you know that there are good workers out there who are simply waiting for their employers to reopen when there are plenty of other jobs they could be looking at,” Harrington said.Getting an extension feels like a Pyrrhic victory for Julia Watson, owner of Capitol Grounds. She had about 24 employees before the flood, and by mid-September, 15 had gotten other jobs.The Department of Labor told the remaining nine, who were still on unemployment, to start looking for work elsewhere. Many did, Watson said.“Now I maybe have three employees on unemployment because everyone else was like ‘Screw this,’” Watson said.Now, if she can actually get her popular coffee shop back open by November 1, she predicts she’ll be “working 95 hours a week” and under intense pressure to recruit and train new staff. Several employees who've landed other jobs say they probably won't return.Watson said she doesn’t understand why flood-ravaged businesses had to fight for the extensions that should have been granted automatically, as was the case during the pandemic. Instead, she said she couldn’t get anyone to pay attention to her concerns until she sent an angry letter to various elected officials.“I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. Fix it! I don’t have time to deal with this!’” Watson said.Hamilton, of Three Penny Taproon, had his hands full orchestrating the renovations but got involved wThat level of dysfunction tells Hamilton that the state didn't learn much about from the pandemic about how to adapt during a disaster.Ultimately, the issue was elevated to the desk of Cameron Wood, director of the state's unemployment program, who granted extensions to businesses that were able to demonstrate they were making progress toward reopening.The state initially imposed the work-search requirement to make sure federal program guidelines are met and there is accountability in how the trust fund resources are spent, Wood said.Wood said suggesting the state had not learned from the pandemic is unfair because the situations are starkly different. During COVID-19, the state ordered businesses to shut down and people to stay home.In this instance, a relatively small number of businesses, about 10, requested an exemption that doesn't exist."These entities are asking us to so something that is outside the course of how we operate the program," Wood said. "Just by nature, there isn't a process for that."After the extensions were granted for the businesses, staff had to manually enter the new information for individual employees into an antiquated computer system, which added to the delays, Wood said.The deficiencies in that 1980s-era computer system have been well documented for years. A $33 million fix is underway, but could take two years or more to implement, Harrington said. The new system should provide a vast improvement not only for businesses and workers, but for the program's administration as well, he said.While Wood said he understands business owners' frustrations, he pointed out that the two businesses eventually got the extensions they requested and their workers have received benefits with fewer restrictions.