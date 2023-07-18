Flood Insurance Pays More Than FEMA — But Few Vermonters Have It 

click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Luke Mulligan on the footbridge he built across the Winooski River

The share of Vermont property owners who have purchased flood policies hasn’t budged in years. Even Tropical Storm Irene didn’t make a difference, Gaffney said.

Last week’s flooding left Luke Mulligan and his family stranded when the raging waters destroyed a town bridge that connected them to Route 2 in Marshfield. They lost a field of hay, too.But Mulligan thinks he might be one of the lucky ones. Unlike most property owners in Vermont, he has flood insurance.“Honestly, I don’t know how I got it,” said Mulligan, whose farm sits on the bank of the Winooski River, which overflowed and tore out the bridge on the evening of July 12. “[The insurance company] never inspected; their office is in Massachusetts.”Mulligan knows his century-old farmhouse — which is on high ground and was untouched by the floodwater — is covered, but he doesn’t know if the insurance will reimburse him for his ruined crop of hay, along with six round bales from last year.In the meantime, Mulligan has built a long footbridge to connect his family to the road. He hasn’t had time to check his policy details to see if he'll get back the money he spent building the bridge, which the town will replace. He also missed time at work.“I kind of just got busy building instead of trying to chase it down,” he said.In Vermont, as in the rest of the country, few people purchase a special insurance policy to protect them from flooding, an event not covered in the typical homeowners' policy. Only about 3,000 Vermont households — or 1 percent of the entire state — have flood policies, according to Kevin Gaffney, the commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation. Another 800 businesses do, he said.People don’t see a reason to buy flood insurance if their homes don’t normally flood, said Emile Willett, the assistant vice president of underwriting at Union Mutual. The Montpelier-based company also flooded last week, displacing staff.For most people, “in 100 years, the place has never flooded, so their bank didn’t require them to buy flood insurance,” Willett said. “But unfortunately, we got historic floods, and now those poor folks are probably going to have to reach out to FEMA.”Homeowners' policies usually cover localized water damage, the kind that arises from a leaky roof or faulty appliance. But they specifically exclude floods such as the one that overtook sections of Vermont last week. Flooding policies are a completely different commitment for insurance companies, Willett said, because they tend to involve a large number of homes in the area.

"There's a larger likelihood it’s going to be a catastrophic event for the insurance company," he said.