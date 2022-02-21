Flynn Artistic Director Steve MacQueen Resigns 

click to enlarge
Steve MacQueen
-
File: Oliver Parini ©️ Seven Days
-
Steve MacQueen
, artistic director of the Flynn
, has resigned, according to an email obtained on Monday by Seven Days
from Flynn executive director Jay Wahl
to staff. Wahl confirmed the change in a subsequent email to Seven Days
.
"We will shortly begin a national search for a Director of Programming to ensure that the Flynn continues offering the best in performing arts to our Vermont community," Wahl wrote. "We wish [MacQueen] the best."
MacQueen joined
the Burlington performing arts venue in 2012 to curate its programming, community outreach and artistic development. When reached by phone, he declined to comment on his departure.
The Flynn has seen significant turnover in several top-level positions in recent years.
Wahl was hired in December 2020, replacing interim executive director Charlie Smith, who was brought in
when Anna Marie Gewirtz vacated the role
in 2018 after serving for 18 months. She replaced John Killacky as executive director when he called it quits
after eight years.
In 2021, Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
managing director Chelsea Lafayette stepped down
after serving for 14 years. The Flynn is also currently looking for a director of marketing and sales, as well as a human resources coordinator.
Earlier this month, the Flynn announced
that musician and activist Michael Mwenso
would serve as a guest curator of the 2022 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, which runs from June 3-12. MacQueen curated the 2021 BDJF, after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic.