Foes of Plan to Use Herbicide in Lake Bomoseen Seek Statewide Moratorium 

The applicaiton is still being analyzed by the DEC, and if it decides to move forward, a draft will be issued and public comment sought, said Oliver Pierson, director of the department’s Lake and Ponds Program.



Environmental organizations, including the Vermont Public Interest Research Group and the Vermont Natural Resources Council, and several lawmakers expressed support for the proposed moratorium.

click to enlarge Vermont State Parks

Lake Bomoseen

“While there is legitimate reason to be concerned about invasive species, there is also cause to be concerned the treatments ... may be causing more harm than good,” said Brian Shupe, executive director of VNRC.





“This is a commonsense bill for us to take a time-out in order to evaluate the use and evaluate the rules around who gets to spray under what circumstances,” added Rep. Joe Andriano (D-Orwell).



Rep. Bill Canfield (R-Fair Haven) noted that selectboards in Fair Haven, Castleton and Hubbardton had all objected to the permit.





Cynthia Moulton, an ecology professor at Castleton University, said the state relies on the federal Environmental Protection Agency to decide which chemicals are appropriate for which uses, but little is really known about their cumulative human health impacts.



“We want our state government biologists and toxicologist to put our health in front of killing a weed,” she said.



In an email to lawmakers obtained by Seven Days, Liz Bird, president of the

Lake Bomoseen Association, blasted Stannard for using " scare tactics, false claims, and unsubstantiated rumors" to disrupt the permit process. She suggested Stannard's ties to bass-fishing groups was behind his campaign.



" H.31 is an attempt to manipulate a process for a specific goal: Keep underwater milfoil groves alive and well as a super-habitat for largemouth bass. Please do not support this legislation," she wrote.





Pierson said his department is required by state law to process permits, but the process can be confusing because the statute uses terms that are open to interpretation.



click to enlarge Solitude Lake Management

Estimated Acreage of Eurasian Watermilfoil in Lake Bomoseen

These include the requirement that chemicals be used only when there is “no reasonable non-chemical alternative available” and “negligible risk to public health.”



The Lake Iroquois permit process was challenging, and so the department is seeking to establish clearer rules for future permits, Pierson said.





A moratorium could harm the state’s ability to issue permits in instances where there is wide support for herbicide application, he said. It could also prevent the state from pursuing additional projects to improve lake health, such as adding alum to Lake Carmi to control phosphorus and reduce cyanobacteria blooms.



He noted, however, that the proposed bill would exempt lampricide treatments from the moratorium despite their impacts on aquatic salamanders known as mudpuppies, suggesting "

a selective degree of concern for environmental impacts in this bill."

