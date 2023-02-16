Former Deputy Secretary of State Winters Named DCF Commissioner 

click to enlarge Submitted ©️ Seven Days

Chris Winters

Former deputy secretary of state Chris Winters has been appointed commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, Gov. Phil Scott announced on Thursday morning.



Winters, 52, ran for secretary of state last year. Despite the endorsement of former secretary of state Jim Condos, he narrowly lost to former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas in the Democratic primary in August.



Winters intimated that after a transition period he would step down from his role as deputy. He was responsible for elections, business registration, corporations, and the state records and archives. He has worked in the Secretary of State's Office in several capacities for more than 25 years.



Winter succeeds commissioner Harry Chen, who has served since October and is retiring.



“Chris is an experienced leader with a proven track record in state government,” Scott said in a statement. “I’m grateful for his willingness to build on that service in a new role, and I’m confident he will continue to develop his record as an effective manager.”



Winters lives in Williamstown with his wife and four children.



In a statement, Winters said he was excited to oversee some of the most important work in state government.



“It’s an incredible opportunity to contribute to the health, safety, well-being, and self-sufficiency of Vermont children and families,” Winters said.

