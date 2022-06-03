Former Gov. Madeleine Kunin Endorses Molly Gray for Congress 

"Governor Kunin also knows how deeply important representation is, and that when we have women and marginalized groups at the table, our priorities shift, our policies shift, and our government works more for the people and serves more," Gray said. "She understands that the voices at the table matter when decisions are being made."

"So it wasn't an abstract decision," Kunin added. "It was a very close and personal decision. And the bottom line is, I think she's highly qualified. I think she will be an excellent congresswoman."Gray cited her interest in international affairs and diplomacy, her desire to pass legislation granting paid medical and family leave, and her focus on maternal health and the high cost of childcare as issues that Kunin inspired her to champion.