 Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage: Sale | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 29, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage: Sale 

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following will be sold to the public by sealed bid. The sale is being held to collect unpaid fees, late charges an expenses of the sale.

Brian Cunningham Unit 102

Jennifer and Ralph Desmarais Unit 138

Sean Philips Unit

Richard Ladue Unit 123

Fred Delibac Units 109 & 135

Storage Unit sale will take place on October 15th, 2021 beginning at 10am at Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage, 120 Hegeman Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation