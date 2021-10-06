Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage: Sale 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following will be sold to the public by sealed bid. The sale is being held to collect unpaid fees, late charges an expenses of the sale.
Brian Cunningham Unit 102
Jennifer and Ralph Desmarais Unit 138
Sean Philips Unit
Richard Ladue Unit 123
Fred Delibac Units 109 & 135
Storage Unit sale will take place on October 15th, 2021 beginning at 10am at Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage, 120 Hegeman Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446.
