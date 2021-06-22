 Four Summer Must-Dos in Vermont, From Art Adventures to Zip-Lining | Staytripper | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2021 Local Guides » Staytripper

Four Summer Must-Dos in Vermont, From Art Adventures to Zip-Lining 

By and
Vermont Vacation logoFind more information on Vermont day trips and adventures from the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing at vermontvacation.com/staytripper.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'New England Now: People' @ Shelburne Museum

    • The second exhibition in a biennial series featuring multimedia works by 10 contemporary artists from New England’s six states, celebrating the communities and peoples of...
    • June 26-Oct. 17

  • Staff Picks
    'Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives' @ Shelburne Museum

    • On loan from the Joslyn Museum in Omaha, Neb., the exhibition explores how the largest printmaking company in 19th-century America visualized the nation’s social, political...
    • Through Aug. 29

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Staytripper »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29

    The state has lifted its remaining coronavirus restrictions, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by contemporary dance troupe Pilobolus.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 21, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22

    The state has lifted its remaining coronavirus restrictions, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by circus artist Sara Kunz, also know as the Flyin' Hawaiian.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 14, 2021
  • Pandemic Pick: Which Outdoor Live Music Performance or Series Moved You Most?

  • Pandemic Pick: Which Outdoor Live Music Performance or Series Moved You Most?

    At different points throughout the pandemic, Vermonters have gone without certain perks — vacations, buffets, movie theaters and even hugs. Thanks to presenters such as Stowe Cider, live music hasn't always been lacking. Located on scenic Town Farm Lane in Stowe, the cidery and taproom made the most of its outdoor space to offer live tunes in a socially distanced atmosphere up to four nights a week.
    • Compiled by Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 9, 2021
  • More »

More By This Author

About The Authors

Bryan Parmelee

Bryan Parmelee
bryanparmelee.com
Bio:
 Bryan is the Digital Production Specialist for Seven Days and Kids VT. He also hosts Seriously Seven Days and writes a weekly humor column, The Parmelee Post.
Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

Trending

Brownington's Old Stone House Harnesses History to Inform Current Conversations About Race
As Temperatures Soar, Vermonters Ride the Waves at the Burlington Surf Club
Staytripper's Guide to Celebrating Summer in Vermont
OneCare Vermont Costs More Than It's Saving the State, Auditor Finds
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Staytripper

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation