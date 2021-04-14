Fox Market and Bar Coming to East Montpelier 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shannon Alexander

Doni Cain at the future location of Fox Market and Bar

After years of working for local co-ops, Doni Cain will get a market of his own when he opens Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier in early June.

Cain, who most recently helped open Barre's AR Market in September 2020, has some rehab work to do on the building at 3070 Route 2. It has been a pizza place, a video rental store and, for the past decade or so, Route 2 Antiques and Restorations.

Fox Market will feature counter service only at a bar stocked with wine and beer and "plenty of nonalcoholic drinks," Cain said. In addition to beverages, the store will carry local organic produce, Vermont cheeses and other specialty products, such as locally made granola.

"I want to start something fun, a little bit different, where everyone feels included," Cain said. "I love food. I enjoy the industry."

A Plainfield resident, Cain knows the Route 2 corridor well. He believes his market's spot is "the perfect location for people to stop on their commute home" to pick up a few things.

He also envisions Fox Market as a community hub, hosting groups devoted to reading and "stitch-and-sip." Outdoor games will be available, and Cain will donate all tips to local nonprofits, he said.