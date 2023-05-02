Franklin County State's Attorney Rejects Calls to Resign 





There were dozens of such remarks reported by employees and others, as well as at least two instances of unwanted, nonsexual touching, Campbell said during a Statehouse press conference on Tuesday.



click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

John Campbell

Lavoie attended the event and then immediately held a press conference of his own in which he

downplayed or denied the allegations and suggested the complaints were politically motivated.



“The idea that I would even say something racist or sexist, that I absolutely deny,” Lavoie said. “I do acknowledge that my sense of humor is often inappropriate.”



Lavoie said he has apologized to those he may have offended but would not resign because the language he’s accused of using was “not sufficient” for him to step down.



He declined to detail the nature of his comments but acknowledged that someone who didn't know him and his sense of humor might find them "shocking and dismaying." He denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.



Campbell said his department’s role is to protect the dozen or so workers in Lavoie’s office, most of whom are women.

Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is rejecting calls to resign following an internal investigation that found he made off-color remarks in the workplace and inappropriately touched employees.Lavoie, a longtime deputy state's attorney elected as top prosecutor in November, was asked to step down by the Executive Committee of State’s Attorneys after a law firm substantiated what it called a “pattern of harassment and discriminatory conduct” by Lavoie against employees in his office and others.John Campbell, executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, declined to recount Lavoie’s specific comments and actions but said they were offensive and derogatory toward people who worked for and with him.“It creates an atmosphere that is not only uncomfortable and unwanted but is destructive," Campbell said.