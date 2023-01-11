 Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union is soliciting proposals to lease alternative school program space starting August 1st, 2023, for a term of three years.

Interested bidders should contact Morgan Daybell (morgan.daybell@fnesu.org; 802-848-7661; c/o FNESU, PO Box 489, Enosburg Falls VT 05450) for a copy of the Request for Proposals.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023.

