Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union is soliciting proposals to lease alternative school program space starting August 1st, 2023, for a term of three years.
Interested bidders should contact Morgan Daybell (morgan.daybell@fnesu.org; 802-848-7661; c/o FNESU, PO Box 489, Enosburg Falls VT 05450) for a copy of the Request for Proposals.
Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023.
