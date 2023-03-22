If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union is soliciting proposals to lease alternative school program space starting with the 2023-2024 school year, for a term of at least three years. Interested bidders should contact Morgan Daybell ([email protected]; 802-848-7661; c/o FNESU, PO Box 489, Enosburg Falls VT 05450) for a copy of the Request for Proposals. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
