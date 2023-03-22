 Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 22, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.

Enosburgh-Richford UUSD is soliciting separate proposals for site work, concrete, structural steel, electrical, and plumbing related to a new sugar house at Cold Hollow Career Center. Interested bidders should contact Vern Boomhover ([email protected]; 802-848-7661; c/o FNESU, PO Box 489, Enosburg Falls VT 05450) for a copy of the Request for Proposals. Proposals will be accepted until 12:00 P.M. Monday, April 7, 2023.

