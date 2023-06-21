 Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 21, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Enosburgh-Richford UUSD has established pre-qualification criteria that contractors should meet to be included on a list of bidders for the construction of a sugar house on the Cold Hollow Career Center campus. Qualification statements are due no later than 4:00 PM, July 17, 2023. For a copy of the criteri and submission instructions, please contact Morgan Daybell ([email protected]; 802-848-7661) at FNESU.

