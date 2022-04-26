'Free Degree Promise' Will Pay for Vermont Students to Attend Community College 

click to enlarge Jade Premont ©️ ©️ Seven Days

High school students at CCV-Montpelier





"We don't know, quite frankly, how many people over the next five years, will ... take us up on this promise," Weir said, "but from our perspective, a promise is a promise, so we are prepared to cover those costs no matter how many students enroll ... If lots of students enroll, we'll consider that a success, for the students who are enrolled, but also for Vermont."

The McClure Foundation announced on Tuesday that it will pay for a free associate degree at the Community College of Vermont for all in-state students currently in grades 8 through 11.To take advantage of the foundation's newly launched Free Degree Promise, students must attend CCV's Early College Program during their senior year of high school. The foundation would then pay for them to complete any of the community college's 11 associate degree programs — from health science toinformation technology to early childhood education. In addition to covering tuition, McClure will provide a stipend between $500 and $1,000 to help with expenses such as books and transportation.Vermont's Early College Program allows high school seniors to attend one of six approved colleges — Castleton University, Community College of Vermont, Goddard College, Northern Vermont University, Norwich University or Vermont Technical College — and earn both high school and college credits simultaneously, free of charge. The program enables high schoolers to get a jumpstart on higher ed and save money on college tuition, since they graduate high school with a year's worth of college credits already under their belt.The Free Degree Promise essentially extends the Early College Program at CCV by another year, enabling Vermont students to rack up a second year of college and earn their associate degree — at no cost.The McClure Foundation will work with school districts and partners such as the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation to help spread the word about the Free Degree Promise, according to the foundation's executive director, Carolyn Weir. There is no cap on the number of students the foundation will support.