Free Will Astrology (11/16/22) 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Scorpio author Sylvia Plath had a disturbing, melodramatic relationship with romance. In one of her short stories, for example, she has a woman character say, "His love is the twenty-story leap, the rope at the throat, the knife at the heart." I urge you to avoid contact with people who think and feel like that — as glamorous as they might seem. In my view, your romantic destiny in the coming months can and should be uplifting, exciting in healthy ways and conducive to your well-being. There's no need to link yourself with shadowy renegades when there will be plenty of radiant helpers available.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): I like Sagittarian healer and author Caroline Myss because she's both spiritual and practical, compassionate and fierce. Here's a passage from her work that I think will be helpful for you in the coming weeks: "Get bored with your past. It's over! Forgive yourself for what you think you did or didn't do, and focus on what you will do, starting now." To ensure you make the most of her counsel, I'll add a further insight from author Augusten Burroughs: "You cannot be a prisoner of your past against your will — because you can only live in the past inside your mind."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How would you respond if you learned that the $55 T-shirt you're wearing was made by a Haitian kid who earned 10 cents for her work? Would you stop wearing the shirt? Donate it to a thrift store? Send money to the United Nations agency UNICEF, which works to protect Haitian child laborers? I recommend the latter option. I also suggest you use this as a prompt to engage in leisurely meditations on what you might do to reduce the world's suffering. It's an excellent time to stretch your imagination to understand how your personal life is interwoven with the lives of countless others, many of whom you don't even know. And I hope you will think about how to offer extra healings and blessings not just to your allies, but also to strangers. What's in it for you? Would this bring any selfish benefits your way? You may be amazed at how it leads you to interesting connections that expand your world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Aquarian philosopher Alfred North Whitehead wrote, "The silly question is the first intimation of some totally new development." He also said, "Every really new idea looks crazy at first." With these thoughts in mind, Aquarius, I will tell you that you are now in the Season of the Silly Question. I invite you to enjoy dreaming up such queries. And as you indulge in that fertile pleasure, include another: Celebrate the Season of Crazy Ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): We all love to follow stories: the stories we live, the stories that unfold for people we know, and the stories told in movies, TV shows, and books. A disproportionately high percentage of the entertainment industry's stories are sad or tormented or horrendously painful. They influence us to think such stories are the norm. They tend to darken our view of life. While I would never try to coax you to avoid all those stories, Pisces, I will encourage you to question whether maybe it's wise to limit how many you absorb. The coming weeks will be an excellent time to explore this possibility. Be willing to say, "These sad, tormented, painful stories are not ones I want to invite into my imagination." Try this experiment: For the next three weeks, seek out mostly uplifting tales.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Virginia Woolf wrote a passage that I suspect will apply to you in the coming weeks. She said, "There is no denying the wild horse in us. To gallop intemperately; fall on the sand tired out; to feel the earth spin; to have — positively — a rush of friendship for stones and grasses — there is no getting over the fact that this desire seizes us." Here's my question for you, Aries: How will you harness your wild horse energy? I'm hoping that the self-possessed human in you will take command of the horse and direct it to serve you and yours with constructive actions. It's fine to indulge in some intemperate galloping, too. But I'll be rooting for a lot of temperate and disciplined galloping.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): "The failure of love might account for most of the suffering in the world," writes poet Marie Howe. I agree with that statement. Many of us have had painful episodes revolving around people who no longer love us and people whose lack of love for us makes us feel hurt. That's the bad news, Taurus. The good news is that you now have more power than usual to heal the failures of love you have endured in the past. You also have an expanded capacity to heal others who have suffered from the failures of love. I hope you will be generous in your ministrations!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun. 20): Many Geminis tell me they are often partly awake as they sleep. In their dreams, they might work overtime trying to solve waking-life problems. Or they may lie in bed in the dark contemplating intricate ideas that fascinate them, or perhaps ruminating on the plot developments unfolding in a book they've been reading or a TV show they've been bingeing. If you are prone to such behavior, I will ask you to minimize it for a while. In my view, you need to relax your mind extra deeply and allow it to play luxuriously with nonutilitarian fantasies and dreams. You have a sacred duty to yourself to explore mysterious and stirring feelings that bypass rational thought.

CANCER (Jun. 21-Jul. 22): Here are my two key messages for you. 1) Remember where you hide important stuff. 2) Remember that you have indeed hidden some important stuff. Got that? Please note that I am not questioning your urge to lock away a secret or two. I am not criticizing you for wanting to store a treasure that you are not yet ready to use or reveal. It's completely understandable if you want to keep a part of your inner world off-limits to certain people for the time being. But as you engage in any or all of these actions, make sure you don't lose touch with your valuables. And don't forget why you are stashing them.

LEO (Jul. 23-Aug. 22): I know I don't have to give you lessons in expressing your sensuality. Nor do you need prods and encouragement to do so. As a Leo, you most likely have abundant talent in the epicurean arts. But as you prepare to glide into the lush and lusty heart of the Sensuality Season, it can't hurt to offer you a pep talk from your fellow Leo bon vivant, James Baldwin. He said: "To be sensual is to respect and rejoice in the force of life, of life itself, and to be present in all that one does, from the effort of loving to the breaking of bread."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sep. 22): Many Virgos are on a lifelong quest to cultivate a knack described by Sigmund Freud: "In the small matters, trust the mind. In the large ones, the heart." And I suspect you are now at a pivotal point in your efforts to master that wisdom. Important decisions are looming in regards to both small and large matters. I believe you will do the right things as long as you empower your mind to do what it does best and your heart to do what it does best.

LIBRA (Sep. 23-Oct. 22): Social media like Facebook and Twitter feed on our outrage. Their algorithms are designed to stir up our disgust and indignation. I confess that I get semi-caught in their trap. I am sometimes seduced by the temptation to feel lots of umbrage and wrath, even though those feelings comprise a small minority of my total emotional range. As an antidote, I proactively seek experiences that rouse my wonder and sublimity and holiness. In the next two weeks, Libra, I invite you to cultivate a focus like mine. It's high time for a phase of minimal anger and loathing — and maximum reverence and awe.