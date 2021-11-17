Free Will Astrology (11/17/21) 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): "Some people become so expert at reading between the lines they don't read the lines," wrote author Margaret Millar. That's not a common problem for you Scorpios. You are an expert at reading between the lines, but that doesn't cause you to miss the simple facts. Better than any other sign of the zodiac, you are skilled at seeing both secret and obvious things. Given the astrological omens that will be active for you during the rest of 2021, I suspect that this skill of yours will be a virtual superpower. And even more than usual, the people in your life will benefit from your skill at naming the truth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Storyteller and mythologist Michael Meade believes that each of us has an inner Indigenous person — a part of our psyche that can love and learn from nature, that's inclined to revere and commune with the ancestors, that seeks holiness in the familiar delights of the Earth. The coming weeks will be a favorable time for you to cultivate your relationship with your inner Indigenous person. What other experiences might be available to you as you align your personal rhythms with the rhythms of the Earth? What joys might emerge as you strive to connect on deeper levels with animals and plants and natural forces?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Capricorn novelist Haruki Murakami writes, "I was always hungry for love. Just once, I wanted to know what it was like to get my fill of it — to be fed so much love I couldn't take any more. Just once." Most of us feel that longing, although few of us admit it. But I will urge you to place this desire in the front of your awareness during the next two weeks. I'll encourage you to treat your yearning for maximum love as a sacred strength, a virtue to nurture and be proud of. I'll even suggest that you let people know that's what you want. Doing so may not result in a total satisfaction of the longing, but who knows? Maybe it will. If there will ever be a time when such fulfillment could occur, it will be soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An article published in the journal Scientific American declared, "Most people don't know when to stop talking." Conversations between strangers and between friends typically go on too long. A mere two percent of all dialogue finishes when both parties want it to. That's the bad news, Aquarius. The good news is that in the coming weeks, your sensitivity about this issue will be more acute than usual. As a result, your talk will be extra concise and effective — more persuasive, more interesting and more influential. Take advantage of this subtle superpower! (Further info: tinyurl.com/whentostop.)

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Since 1996, Ira Glass has produced the renowned radio series "This American Life." In 2013, as a reward for his excellence, he was offered a raise in his annual salary from $170,000 to $278,000. He accepted it for one year, but then asked that it be lowered to $146,000. He described the large increase in pay as "unseemly." What?! I appreciate his modesty, but I disapprove. I'm always rooting for Pisceans like Ira Glass to embrace the fullness of their worth and to be aggressive about gathering all the rewards they're offered. So I'm inclined, especially right now, to urge you not to be like Glass. Please swoop up all the kudos, benefits and blessings you deserve.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries poet and philosopher Friedrich Hölderlin (1770-1843) had many ups and downs. He was one of Germany's greatest poets and philosophers, but he also endured more emotional distress than most people. His biographer wrote, "Sometimes this genius goes dark and sinks down into the bitter well of his heart, but mostly his apocalyptic star glitters wondrously." You may have been flirting with a milder version of a "bitter well of the heart," Aries. But I foresee that you will soon return to a phase when your star glitters wondrously — and without the "apocalyptic" tinge that Hölderlin harbored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Author David Foster Wallace felt sad about how little of our mind's intense activity can be shared with others. So much of what goes on inside us seems impossible to express. Or if it is possible to express, few of our listeners are receptive to it or able to fully understand it. That's the bad news, Taurus. But here's the good news: In the coming weeks, I believe that you will experience much less of this sad problem than usual. I'm guessing that you'll be especially skilled at articulating your lush truth and will have an extra receptive audience for it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): "I never resist temptation," declared playwright George Bernard Shaw. Why did he dare to utter such an outlandish statement? "Because I have found that things that are bad for me do not tempt me," he said. I propose that you aspire to embody his attitude during the next eight weeks, Gemini. Make it your aspiration to cultivate a state of mind wherein you will only be tempted to engage with influences that are healthy and educational and inspiring. You can do it! I know you can!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): While still a teenager, Cancerian cowboy Slim Pickens (1919-1983) competed in the rodeo, a sporting event in which brave athletes tangle with aggressive broncos and bulls. When America entered World War II, Pickens went to a recruiting office to sign up for the military. When asked about his profession, Pickens said "rodeo." The clerk misheard and instead wrote "radio." Pickens was assigned to work at an armed forces radio station in the American Midwest, where he spent the entire war. It was a safe and secure place for him to be. I foresee a lucky mistake like that in your near future, Cancerian. Maybe more than one lucky mistake. Be alert.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To create your horoscope, I've borrowed ideas from four famous Leos. They all address your current astrological needs. First, here's Leo author P. L. Travers: "More and more I've become convinced that the great treasure to possess is the unknown." Second, here's Leo author Sue Monk Kidd: "There is no place so awake and alive as the edge of becoming." Third, Leo poet Philip Larkin: "Originality is being different from oneself, not others." Finally, Leo author Susan Cheever: "There is no such thing as expecting too much."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): I encourage you to adopt the perspective expressed by spiritual author Ann Voskamp. She wrote, "I want to see beauty. In the ugly, in the sink, in the suffering, in the daily, the moments before I sleep." I understand that taking this assignment seriously could be a challenging exercise. Most of us are quick to spot flaws and awfulness, but few have been trained to be alert for elegance and splendor and wondrousness. Are you willing to try out this approach? Experiment with it. Treat it as an opportunity to reprogram your perceptual faculties. Three weeks from now, your eyes and ears could be attuned to marvels they had previously missed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Libran educator and anthropologist Johnnetta Cole wrote, "The first sign of an educated person is that she asks more questions than she delivers answers." I agree and would also say this: A prime attribute of an intelligent, eager-to-learn person is that she asks more questions than she delivers answers. I encourage you to be like that during the coming weeks, Libra. According to my astrological estimation, you are scheduled to boost your intelligence and raise your curiosity. An excellent way to meet your appointments with destiny will be to have fun dreaming up interesting questions.