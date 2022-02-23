Free Will Astrology (2/23/22) 

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Author Deb Caletti made the following observation: "You have ordinary moments and ordinary moments and more ordinary moments, and then, suddenly, there is something monumental right there. You have past and future colliding in the present, your own personal Big Bang, and nothing will ever be the same." In my vision of your destiny in 2022, Pisces, there could be several of these personal Big Bangs, and one of them seems to be imminent. To prepare — that is, to ensure that the changes are primarily uplifting and enjoyable — I suggest that you chant the following mantra at least five times every day: "I love and expect good changes."

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): "A dead thing can go with the stream, but only a living thing can go against it," wrote author G. K. Chesterton. Amen to that! Please regard his observation as the first part of your horoscope. Here's the second part: It's sometimes the right approach to move in harmony with the flow, to allow the momentum of elemental forces to carry you along. But now is not one of those times. I suggest that you experiment with journeys against the flow. Go in quest of what the followers of easy options will never experience. Do it humbly, of course, and with your curiosity fully deployed.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): "You're never allowed to step on people to get ahead," said TV personality and author Star Jones, "but you can step over them if they're in your way." I suspect that the coming months will be a time when you really should step over people who are in your way. There's no need to be mad at them, criticize them or gossip about them. That would sap your energy to follow your increasingly clear dreams. Your main task is to free yourself from influences that obstruct your ability to be the Royal Sovereign of Your Own Destiny.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun. 20): Gemini-born Gina Rowlands is retired now, but she had an award-winning six-decade career as an actor. At age 20, she decided what she wanted to do with her life, and her parents offered her their blessings. She testified: "I went home and I told my mom that I wanted to quit college and be an actress, and she said, 'Huh, that sounds fascinating. It's wonderful!' And I told my father, and he literally said, 'I don't care if you want to be an elephant trainer if it makes you happy.'" Dear Gemini, in the coming months, I would love for you to receive similar encouragement for your budding ideas and plans. What can you do to ensure you're surrounded by influences like Rowlands' parents? I hope you embark on a long-term project to get all the support you need.

CANCER (Jun. 21-Jul. 22): As you enter an astrological phase when vast, expansive ruminations will be fun and healthy for you, I will offer you some vast, expansive thoughts. Hopefully, they will inspire your own spacious musings. First, here's artist M. C. Escher: "Wonder is the salt of the earth." Next, author Salman Rushdie: "What's real and what's true aren't necessarily the same." Here's poet Allen Ginsberg: "When you notice something clearly and see it vividly, it then becomes sacred." A proverb from the Omaha people: "Ask questions from your heart, and you will be answered from the heart." G. K. Chesterton: "Let your religion be less of a theory and more of a love affair." Finally, playwright Tony Kushner: "I'm not religious, but I like God, and he likes me."

LEO (Jul. 23-Aug. 22): "Out of love, you can speak with straight fury," wrote author Eudora Welty. Here's how I interpret that in light of the current chapter of your life story: You have an opportunity to recalibrate some misaligned energy. You have the necessary insight to fix an imbalance or dissolve an illusion or correct a flow that has gone off course. And by far the best way to do that is by wielding the power of love. It will need to be expressed with vehemence and intense clarity, however. It will require you to be both compassionate and firm. Your homework: Figure out how to express transformative truths with kindness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sep. 22): Virgo political science professor Tatah Mentan was born and raised in the African country Cameroon, which has never fully recovered from its grueling colonization by Germany, France and England. The democratic tradition there is tenuous. When Mentan first taught at a university in the Cameroonian capital, authorities found his ideas too controversial. For the next 16 years, he attempted to be true to himself while avoiding governmental censorship, but the strain proved too stressful. Fearing for his safety, he fled to the U.S. I'm turning to him for advice that will serve you well in the coming weeks. He tells us, "Peace does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble, or hard work. Peace means to be in the midst of all those things and still be calm in your heart."

LIBRA (Sep. 23-Oct. 22): "Anything you do from the heart enriches you, but sometimes not till years later," wrote author Mignon McLaughlin. I'm pleased to inform you, Libra, that you will soon receive your rewards for generous actions you accomplished in the past. On behalf of the cosmic rhythms, I apologize for how long it has taken. But at least it's finally here. Don't underestimate how big this is. And don't allow sadness about your earlier deprivation to inhibit your enthusiastic embrace of compensation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): No matter how reasonable and analytical you are, Scorpio, you possess a robust attraction to magic. You yearn for the refreshing invigoration of nonrational mysteries. You nurture urges to be delighted by outbreaks of the raw, primal lust for life. According to my astrological assessment, you are especially inclined to want and need these feelings in the next few weeks. And that's good and healthy and holy! At the same time, don't abandon your powers of discernment. Keep them running in the background as you enjoy your rejuvenating communions with the enigmatic pleasures of the Great Unknown.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Author Diane Ackerman tells us, "In the absence of touching and being touched, people of all ages can sicken and grow touch starved. Touch seems to be as essential as sunlight." This is always important to remember, but it will be extra crucial for you to keep in mind during the coming weeks. I advise you to be ingenious and humble and frank as you collect as much physical contact as you can. Be polite and respectful, of course. Never force yourself on anyone. Always seek permission. With those as your guidelines, be greedy for hugs, cuddling and caresses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Education, fundamentally, is the increase of the percentage of the conscious in relation to the unconscious." Author and educator Sylvia Ashton-Warner said that, and now I'm telling you — just in time for one of the most lesson-rich times of a year that will be full of rich lessons. In the next nine months, dear Capricorn, the proportion of your consciousness in relation to your unconsciousness should markedly increase. And the coming weeks will be a favorable phase to upgrade your educational ambitions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're entering a phase of your cycle when your ability to boost your finances will be stronger than usual. You'll be more likely to attract good luck with money and more apt to discover useful tips on how to generate greater abundance. To inspire your efforts, I offer you this observation by author Katharine Butler Hathaway: "To me, money is alive. It is almost human. If you treat it with real sympathy and kindness and consideration, it will be a good servant and work hard for you, and stay with you and take care of you."