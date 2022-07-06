Free Will Astrology (7/6/22) 

CANCER (Jun. 21-Jul. 22): As a child, Cancerian author June Jordan said, "I used to laugh all the time. I used to laugh so much and so hard in church, in school, at the kitchen table, on the subway! I used to laugh so much my nose would run and my eyes would tear and I just couldn't stop." That's an ideal I invite you to aspire to in the coming days. You probably can't match Jordan's plenitude, but do your best. Why? The astrological omens suggest three reasons: 1. The world will seem funnier to you than it has in a long time. 2. Laughing freely and easily is the most healing action you can take right now. 3. It's in the interests of everyone you know to have routines interrupted and disrupted by amusement, delight and hilarity.

LEO (Jul. 23-Aug. 22): In accordance with the astrological omens, here's your assignment for the next three weeks: Love yourself more and more each day. Unleash your imagination to come up with new reasons to adore and revere your unique genius. Have fun doing it. Laugh about how easy and how hard it is to love yourself so well. Make it into a game that brings you an endless stream of amusement. PS: Yes, you really are a genius — by which I mean you are an intriguing blend of talents and specialties that is unprecedented in the history of the human race.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sep. 22): Novelist Lydia Peelle writes, "The trouble was, I knew exactly what I wasn't. I just didn't know who I was." We all go through similar phases in which we are highly aware of what we don't want, don't like and don't seek to become. They are like negative grace periods that provide us with valuable knowledge. But it's crucial for us to also enjoy periods of intensive self-revelation about what we do want, what we do like and what we do seek to become. In my astrological estimation, you Virgos are finished learning who you're not, at least for now. You're ready to begin an era of finding out much, much more about who you are.

LIBRA (Sep. 23-Oct. 22): You need the following experiences at least once every other day during the next 15 days: a rapturous burst of unexpected grace, a gentle eruption of your strong willpower, an encounter with inspiration that propels you to make some practical improvement in your life, a brave adjustment in your understanding of how the world works and a sacrifice of an OK thing that gives you more time and energy to cultivate a really good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): This might sound like an unusual assignment, but I swear it's based on two unimpeachable sources: research by scientists and my many years of analyzing astrological data. Here's my recommendation, Scorpio: In the coming weeks, spend extra time watching and listening to wild birds. Place yourself in locations where many birds fly and perch. Read stories about birds and talk about birds. Use your imagination to conjure up fantasies in which you soar alongside birds. Now read this story about how birds are linked to happiness levels: tinyurl.com/birdbliss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In accordance with current astrological omens, I have four related suggestions for you. 1. Begin three new projects that are seemingly beyond your capacity and impossible to achieve with your current levels of intelligence, skill and experience — and then, in the coming months, accomplish them anyway. 2. Embrace optimism for both its beauty and its tactical advantages. 3. Keep uppermost in mind that you are a teacher who loves to teach and you are a student who loves to learn. 4. Be amazingly wise, be surprisingly brave, be expansively visionary — and always forgive yourself for not remembering where you left your house keys.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you ever wanted to use the Urdu language to advance your agendas for love and romance, here's a list of endearments you could use: 1 jaan-e-man (heart's beloved); 2. humraaz (secret-sharer; confidante); 3. pritam (beloved); 4. sona (golden one); 5. bulbul (nightingale); 6. yaar (friend/lover); 7. natkhat (mischievous one). Even if you're not inclined to experiment with Urdu terms, I urge you to try innovations in the way you use language with your beloved allies. It's a favorable time to be more imaginative in how you communicate your affections.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Author John Berger described birch trees as "pliant" and "slender." He said that "if they promise a kind of permanence, it has nothing to do with solidity or longevity — as with an oak or a linden — but only with the fact that they seed and spread quickly. They are ephemeral and recurring — like a conversation between earth and sky." I propose we regard the birch tree as your personal power symbol in the coming months. When you are in closest alignment with cosmic rhythms, you will express its spirit. You will be adaptable, flexible, resourceful and highly communicative. You will serve as an intermediary, a broker and a go-between.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): People who don't know much about astrology sometimes say that Pisceans are wishy-washy. That's a lie. The truth is, Pisceans are not habitually lukewarm about chaotic jumbles of possibilities. They are routinely in love with the world and its interwoven mysteries. On a regular basis, they feel tender fervor and poignant awe. They see and feel how all life's apparent fragments knit together into a luminous bundle of amazement. I bring these thoughts to your attention because the coming weeks will be an excellent time to relish these superpowers of yours — and express them to the max.

ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): My readers and I have collaborated to provide insights and inspirations on the topic "How to Be an Aries." Below is an amalgam of my thoughts and theirs — advice that will especially apply to your life in the coming days. 1. If it's easy, it's boring. —Beth Prouty. 2. If it isn't challenging, do something else. —Jennifer Blackmon Guevara. 3. Be confident of your ability to gather the energy to get unstuck, to instigate, to rouse — for others as well as yourself. 4. You are a great initiator of ideas, and you are also willing to let go of them in their pure and perfect forms so as to help them come to fruition. 5. When people don't get things done fast enough for you, be ready and able to do it yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): I know three people who have told me, "I don't like needing anyone for anything." They fancy themselves rugged individualists with impeccable self-sufficiency. They imagine they can live without the help or support of other humans. I don't argue with them; it's impossible to dissuade anyone with such a high level of delusion. The fact is, we are all needy beings who depend on a vast array of benefactors. Who built our houses, grew our food, sewed our clothes, built the roads, and created the art and entertainment we love? I bring this up, Taurus, because now is an excellent time for you to celebrate your own neediness. Be wildly grateful for all the things you need and all the people who provide them. Regard your vigorous interdependence as a strength, not a weakness.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun. 20): Bounce up and down when you walk. Express 11 different kinds of laughs. Be impossible to pin down or figure out. Relish the openings that your restlessness spawns. Keep changing the way you change. Be easily swayed and sway others easily. Let the words flowing out of your mouth reveal to you what you think. Live a dangerous life in your daydreams but not in real life. Don't be everyone's messenger, but be the messenger for as many people as is fun for you. If you have turned out to be the kind of Gemini who is both saintly and satanic, remember that God made you that way — so let God worry about it.