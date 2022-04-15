Friends Mourn Transgender Woman Murdered in Morristown 

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Fern Feather
Fern Feather found beauty in the smallest things. She loved bugs and rocks and plants, and photographing them. A former restaurant worker, she served glasses of water not with a single wedge of lemon, but with a plate of fruit arranged in mandala patterns, no two designs the same.
Friends described Feather as gentle and kind, a person who so hated violence that she eschewed the phrase “kill two birds with one stone” and instead would say “plant two flowers with one seed.”
So when friends learned that Feather — a 29-year-old transgender woman — was stabbed to death in Morristown on Tuesday, they were devastated.
“She was a part of the town. A fixture, someone that everybody knows,” said Murphy Robinson, a friend of Feather’s.
“It really has shattered the sense of safety that me and my queer and trans friends have here,” said Robinson. “I’m very glad the suspect is in custody, but it feels like we’re living in a less safe world than we were a day ago.”
Seth Brunell, the man accused of killing Feather, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge at an arraignment Thursday in Lamoille County Superior Court. Brunell, 43, is being held without bail at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Feather’s death has spurred calls for Brunell to be charged with a hate crime — and a petition
to that end has already amassed more than 5,000 signatures. Deputy state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard said the state doesn’t have the evidence to support the charge but that the case “is constantly evolving.
Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
Lamoille County deputy state's attorney Aliena Gerhard
“We are getting new evidence every day, and if the evidence presented to us supports the charge of a hate crime, we will certainly pursue it,” she said.
According to court records, Brunell was hitchhiking when Fern picked him up several days before her death; the two began spending time together. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department responded to the local school supervisory union offices for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
Police spoke with Feather and Brunell, who told police he’d recently been released from the Vermont State Hospital, and that he and Feather were looking for a place to walk their dogs. The deputies stood by until they left the area, court records say.
At 9:15 a.m., a friend of Feather’s invited her and Brunell over for coffee. Feather declined, but “their conversation seemed normal, and nothing stood out of the ordinary,” the friend told police. An hour later, Brunell called the friend back and admitted to killing Feather, according to a police affidavit.
Around the same time, a motorist saw Brunell standing near a body on the side of the road and called 911. Brunell reportedly told police that Feather attacked him after he rejected a sexual advance. “I told [Feather] I wasn’t gay,” Brunell told police. “I was just protecting myself.”
Police, however, found no evidence of an attack. Brunell’s clothes were clean, and he wasn’t injured, the affidavit says. Police later found a 12-inch fixed blade knife at the scene. An autopsy determined that Feather died of a stab wound to the chest.
Brunell has twice been convicted of felony charges in Vermont, including a previous stabbing, according to a conviction report from the Vermont Criminal Information Center. In 2004, Brunell was sentenced to 11 to 12 months in prison after he stabbed a man in the chest with a kitchen knife, critically wounding him. According to media reports
, the men had been fighting over a woman for several months before the altercation.
And in 2010, Brunell was convicted of grand larceny
after robbing a Waterbury convenience store of $2,200 in cash. He was sentenced to between 30 days and 18 months in prison, according to the conviction report.
Feather’s death has spurred an outpouring of grief from the LGBTQ+ community. Hundreds of tributes have been posted online, and state leaders including Gov. Phil Scott and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) have condemned her murder.
More than a dozen of Feather’s loved ones attended Thursday’s arraignment, some wearing feathers pinned to their lapels to honor their friend. One person clutched a fern leaf while waiting for the proceedings to begin. Another broke into tears as Gerhard, the prosecutor, described Feather as someone who had a fluid gender identity and used all pronouns.
Feather “was a human being,” Gerhard said. “That is what is most important in this case.”
Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
Feather's friends at the arraignment
Feather had just recently come out as a trans woman, and was known over the years by different names and pronouns. Toussaint St. Negritude, a friend of Feather’s and a gay man, said he most appreciated Feather’s ability to live “a full, honest life.”
“They were just so unapologetically real,” he said. “I hope [this murder] doesn’t scare people back into closets or back into hiding. I think it's necessary that we all come further out as a collective force and not let this hatred win.”
Feather’s murder comes at a time when violence against trans people is on the rise. Last year
was the deadliest on record for transgender people, who are four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of crime, a UCLA School of Law study
found. This year, dozens of states are considering or have passed legislation
targeting LGBTQ+ people, such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill that bans instruction about gender identity in elementary schools.
Vermont isn’t isolated from anti-trans rhetoric. In recent weeks, the state Republican Party has waged a campaign against a bill that would allow trans and non-binary youth to receive gender-affirming care without parental consent. Burlington GOP chair Christopher-Aaron Felker, who came under fire for previous transphobic tweets
, posted photos of the bill’s sponsors with the hashtag #groomer.
“The hatred here, this threat, this same threat that just killed Fern, is here in Vermont,” St. Negritude said. “It is here, and it has been here, and everybody knows it. And especially in the queer community.”
Gov. Scott, in a statement this week, said Vermont isn't immune to the "disturbing hostility towards the transgender community."
"We must commit to continuing our work to make Vermont a more inclusive and welcoming place," he said. "Exploiting fear and targeting divisive rhetoric at people who are just trying to be who they are is hateful and can lead to violence."
Suzanne Podhaizer, a former Seven Days
contributor, once owned a restaurant in Montpelier called Salt, where Feather worked for three years. The two became friends outside of work, Podhaizer said, and even lived together for a time. They enjoyed going on nature walks and coming up with new menu ideas. The last time Podhazier saw Feather, in a chance meeting at City Market in Burlington two years ago, they talked about going foraging for wild ramps but never did.
Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
A friend of Feather's at the courthouse
Podhaizer will remember how Feather “would make you feel like you were lovely” when you were feeling down.
Feather would “compliment your hair or skirt or toenails. Whatever it was that was bright about you, she would notice and illuminate it,” Podhaizer said.
Robinson also reflected on Feather’s bright, adventurous spirit. With a laugh, Robinson recalled the time Feather took off on a cross-country road trip on a whim, her cat in tow. And then there were All Species Day celebrations, Montpelier’s annual spring awakening with music and puppet shows, when Feather would dance on the Statehouse lawn.
Like so many others, Robinson has been trying to make sense of Feather's death.
"Did he think that because Fern was trans that this would be a throwaway person that nobody cared about?" Robinson said of Brunell. "Because that couldn't have been more far from the truth. She was so deeply beloved."
The Pride Center of Vermont will hold a vigil for Fern Feather on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Oxbow Park in Morrisville. The center's SafeSpace support line can be reached at 802-863-0003 or www.pridecentervt.org/safespace.