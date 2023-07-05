From the Deputy Publisher: Toon Up 

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Ten years ago, a judge in the Vermont Press Association's awards competition singled out Seven Days for top honors in the General Excellence category, calling us "the New Yorker of the North."
As word nerds, we naturally interpreted that as praise for our long-form journalism and arts and culture commentary. But Seven Days shares something else with our cosmopolitan counterpart: We both publish a lot of cartoons. Sometimes by the same cartoonists.
The late Ed Koren, a Brookfield resident and New Yorker regular, drew the "Our Towns" logo that appears on stories by rural issues reporter Rachel Hellman; it was part of Koren's brilliant cover illustration for Seven Days' 2018 "Our Towns" issue. New Yorker contributor Harry Bliss has drawn many memorable Seven Days covers, too — one illustrated a profile of him, and another announced our first-ever Death Issue last fall. His work also appears weekly in the Fun Stuff section.
Sometimes we ask writers and cartoonists to work together on a piece. These comics-journalism collaborations take top billing in this week's Cartoon Issue, an annual tradition that also dates back to 2013. Then-coeditor Pamela Polston wrangled that first, ambitious issue, in which nearly every story, including hard news, was told in cartoon form.
We've scaled back the scope since then and given more space to the features that work best in this powerful medium. In this issue, Shull's collab with writer Carolyn Shapiro takes up three full pages, complete with clever visual gags that couldn't work in a traditional article.
Why is Vermont home to so many talented cartoonists? In part, it's thanks to the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction. Founded in 2004, the school offers certificate programs, a master of fine arts degree and workshops. It attracts both students and faculty to the area, and it's given other cartoonists here a place to find creative community.
Every three years, the school and the Vermont Arts Council choose a new cartoonist laureate to help showcase the art form. Vermont is the only state that regularly appoints one; the legislature honors each new titleholder at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
Tillie Walden, the current laureate, is a Center for Cartoon Studies alum. At 27, she's already published 11 books.
It used to be that cartoonists had to syndicate their work in newspapers to develop an audience — think "Garfield," "Doonesbury" and "Dykes to Watch Out For." That's not the case anymore. The art form is evolving; so are comics fans' expectations and habits.
Seven Days wants to keep evolving with them. That's where you come in. We've put together a 10-question survey about the comics we feature in the main body of the paper and in the Fun Stuff section.
If you haven't looked at the Fun Stuff lineup lately, check it out. We've recently made some changes. Ryan Riddle's "Futon Life" ended in June, and Rachel Lindsay's strip has returned every other week, alternating with cartoons by Schull and Julianna Brazill.
Do you appreciate our efforts to showcase these local artists? Or do you grab the paper every week to read nationally syndicated strips "This Modern World," "Jen Sorensen" and "The K Chronicles"? We want to know!
So much so that we're offering a prize: Everyone who completes the survey by the deadline will be entered into a drawing for a set of comics collections and graphic novels by Vermont cartoonists, including Walden's Eisner Award-winning memoir Spinning; the Bliss-illustrated Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions by Steve Martin; Glynnis Fawkes' Charlotte Brontë Before Jane Eyre; and The Most Costly Journey: Stories of Migrant Farmworkers in Vermont, Drawn by New England Cartoonists, chosen as Vermont Humanities' 2022 Vermont Reads selection.
If you’d told me as a kid that one day I’d be friends with the guy who drew the shaggy creatures in the New Yorker, I would have plotzed (word I learned in the New Yorker). I had no idea Ed Karen lived in Vermont when i moved here in 1990.
