From the Publisher: Write of Passage 

I didn't expect this "From the Publisher" column to last for so long. Three years ago, when the pandemic dealt a near-death blow to Seven Days, I felt I had some explaining to do: In my first letter, published on March 25, 2020, I listed some steps we'd taken in the previous week to keep from going under, from starting Good To-Go, an online directory for local restaurants offering takeout, to the sad necessity of laying off seven employees.

It was a terrifying time to be in business. Specifically, in this business: a free weekly newspaper funded almost entirely by advertising. Overnight we lost most of our clients, the source of our revenue. Many of the retail outlets that made the paper available to readers promptly closed.

But Seven Days could not shut down; there was a historic public health crisis to cover. How could we do it without money to pay for the operation, while also keeping our reporters, drivers and other public-facing employees safe?

It quickly became one of my jobs to explain how the pandemic affected the newspaper, which, along with pharmacies and hospitals, was considered an "essential service." In subsequent missives, I wrote about the precautions our drivers were taking when officials still thought the coronavirus lived on paper; I explained how we economized by inserting our parenting publication, Kids VT, inside Seven Days, instead of keeping it as a separate issue — a practice that continues to this day. I chronicled our efforts to secure Paycheck Protection Program loans. At the end of 2020, I thanked the local businesses that ran ads just to support us.

There was a column titled "Extra, Extra! Effort" about our creative circulation strategies, which included getting residents to host racks in their front yards and biking around the city, tossing a paper to anyone who wanted one. Starved for news, and the community connection the paper provides, lots of people did.

I wrote about more personal topics, too, such as how it felt to turn 60 one month into the pandemic. When my 93-year-old mom was locked down in an assisted-living facility, and then diagnosed with terminal cancer, I described the pain of saying goodbye to a loved one in isolation.

Specific as they were, in some cases, my accounts of life during the pandemic seem to have resonated with readers. Many have also expressed appreciation for the behind-the-scenes intel. Most media companies are notoriously bad at telling their own stories. On November 10, 2021, I called attention to Storm Lake, a documentary film about an imperiled newspaper in northwest Iowa, and drew connections to Vermont's media landscape. Explaining what we do, how we do it and why has never been more important.

To that end, over the past 36 months, I've had a chance to feature some of the amazing people at Seven Days. I keep thinking I will run out of ideas, but life has a way of delivering them. When our server crashed a month ago, for example, it became a chance to for me to explain the digital side of our operation and the man who keeps it all whirring: creative director Don Eggert. Town Meeting Day was the right time to shine a light on Burlington reporter Courtney Lamdin.

Being able to marry the storytelling skills I developed as a journalist with my experience as an editor and publisher — in 500 words or so — week after week has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career.

As hard as it is sometimes to conceive and write a column in the midst of everything else, I'm going to keep doing it as long as there are angles to explore, even though the pandemic is officially over. Deputy publisher Cathy Resmer will pinch-hit for me on occasion. She also deftly edits my work.

The ultimate goal is to show what it takes to put out this newspaper — a national anomaly for its consistent size and quality. The challenges keep coming. Against all odds, we've done some of our best journalism in recent years, including the "Locked Out" housing series and a cover story documenting long wait times at the University of Vermont Medical Center, which prompted a state investigation.

You can help us keep going with a recurring monthly donation. We'll be better prepared for the next disaster if the people who value Seven Days are pitching in to pay for it. Think of it as a subscription, like the ones you might have to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max or Disney+, only Seven Days is streaming your story, this state, our lives.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Write of Passage"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Paula Routly

Paula Routly
Bio:
 Paula Routly came to Vermont to attend Middlebury College. After graduation, she stayed and worked as a dance critic, arts writer, news reporter and editor before she started Seven Days newspaper with Pamela Polston in 1995. Routly covered arts news, then food, and, starting in 2008, focused her editorial energies on building the news side of the operation, for which she is a regular weekly editor. She conceptualized and managed the “Give and Take” special report on Vermont’s nonprofit sector, the “Our Towns” special issue and the yearlong “Hooked” series exploring Vermont’s opioid crisis. When she’s not editing stories, Routly runs the business side of Seven Days — overseeing finances, management and product development. She spearheaded the creation of the newspaper’s numerous ancillary publications and events such as Restaurant Week and the Vermont Tech Jam. In 2015, she was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.

