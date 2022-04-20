Burlington: Full Board of Abatement of Taxes, April 25, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
NOTICE: CITY OF BURLINGTON FULL BOARD OF ABATEMENT OF TAXES
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633721438 on Monday, April 25, 2022* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
George Mason, Jr.
Marlene Booska, Administrix of Estate
348 North Winooski Avenue
040-2-133-000
*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
