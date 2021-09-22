 Full Board of Abatement of Taxes, September 27, 2021: NOTICE CITY OF BURLINGTON FULL BOARD OF ABATEMENT OF TAXES | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 22, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Full Board of Abatement of Taxes, September 27, 2021: NOTICE CITY OF BURLINGTON FULL BOARD OF ABATEMENT OF TAXES 

The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium, at City Hall, 149 Church Street on Monday, September 27, 2021* to hear and act upon the requests for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:

Burlington School District

Nathan Lavery and Joseph McNeil

67 Cherry Street

044-2-014-001

William G. Forsyth

934 North Avenue

033-3-036-000

William G. Forsyth

418-420 North Street

045-1-106-000

William G. Forsyth

442 North Street

045-1-113-000

Fortieth Burlington, LLC

David Stratis, Corelogic

128 Lakeside Avenue

053-2-010-000

Darya Ross

43 Charity Street

025-2-110-000

*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation