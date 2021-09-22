Full Board of Abatement of Taxes, September 27, 2021: NOTICE CITY OF BURLINGTON FULL BOARD OF ABATEMENT OF TAXES 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium, at City Hall, 149 Church Street on Monday, September 27, 2021* to hear and act upon the requests for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
Burlington School District
Nathan Lavery and Joseph McNeil
67 Cherry Street
044-2-014-001
William G. Forsyth
934 North Avenue
033-3-036-000
William G. Forsyth
418-420 North Street
045-1-106-000
William G. Forsyth
442 North Street
045-1-113-000
Fortieth Burlington, LLC
David Stratis, Corelogic
128 Lakeside Avenue
053-2-010-000
Darya Ross
43 Charity Street
025-2-110-000
*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
