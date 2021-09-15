FY2021 HUD Continuum of Care Program Notice of Funding Opportunity - Request for Proposals 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
As the Collaborative Applicant for the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance (CCHA) Continuum of Care, the Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO) is accepting proposals for new, renewed, expanded or bonus projects as outlined below with 2021 Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
CCHA is soliciting proposals that address housing and service priorities established through the Continuum of Care, with priority for serving homeless vulnerable populations including chronically homeless persons, survivors of domestic violence, unaccompanied youth, and families with children.
There is approximately $1,145,908 in funding available for projects to serve those experiencing homelessness and over $144,457 in bonus project funding.
Organizations that do not currently receive CCHA CoC program funding are encouraged to submit proposals. Current recipients of this funding are also welcome to apply. Deadline for proposals is Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 4 PM.
For more information visit http://www.cchavt.org/funding/ or contact the CCHA Collaborative Applicant, Marcella Gange of CEDO, at mgange@burlingtonvt.gov, or 802.865.7178.
