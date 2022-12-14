Genderdeath, 'Raveyard' 

(No Fun Intended, digital)

The intersection of music and time is fluid. For some generations, the idea of house music still feels relatively fresh, as if it were a recent genre or some purely underground phenomena. Of course, that isn't even remotely true. At this point, house music is essentially a classic genre that rose from the ashes of disco and came out of the early '80s Chicago West Loop neighborhood, where a group of Black DJs such as Ron Hardy and J.M. Silk pioneered the beat-driven scene.

Over the years, house has mutated, branching off into techno and jungle, among other EDM tributaries, and becoming a linchpin for gay and Latin club culture, as well. House has even flirted with mainstream pop success, when acts like the Chemical Brothers and Daft Punk have cracked the charts. Yet it always gravitates back to the underground club scene, its true home the best place to experience it.

And make no mistake, Genderdeath's new LP, Raveyard, is tailor-made to blast in a nightclub. The moment the seven-minute-plus rave-up "Dance in Paris" kicks in, it's impossible not to envision a dark club, packed with bodies undulating, as smoke and lasers fill the room. The full-length album has 12 tracks (a rarity in the current singles-driven EDM market), and all are optimal for body movement, from drum-and-bass bangers to more synth-driven, breakbeat jungle songs such as "Can't Deny."

Raveyard is the first full-length LP from Burlington-based producer Genderdeath, aka Riley McGrath. McGrath, who uses they/them pronouns, is a newer face on the local EDM scene but for a 22-year-old shows off a deep knowledge of the lore. Whether going for pure, get-the-bodies-moving tracks, as on the explosive "Raver Kicks," or more funk-inspired, atmospheric jams such as "Now I Find Myself," McGrath understands how these genres work.

They have curated the LP with almost scientific precision, such that it's almost an understatement to say the record is a perfect mix for a night at the club.

McGrath has certainly constructed music that will absolutely crush it on the dance floor. But Raveyard is also suffused with color and variance. It's about little moments in the songs, brief pauses before needle drops and washes of synths that pour over the beats like a cooling rain. Perhaps it's the effect of a younger producer looking at the genre more historically, or at least certainly with a wider lens, that produces a kind of panoramic view of house music.

The record is an exciting addition to Burlington's thriving EDM scene, and McGrath holds their own space among the other electronic producers in town. With Raveyard, they have crafted a record capable of referencing the most primordial sounds of EDM within a shiny, ultra-modern blend of styles and production.

Listen to Raveyard at nofunvt.bandcamp.com. The album gets the release-show treatment on Saturday, December 17, at the Monkey House in Winooski.