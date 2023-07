Glass Menagerie: Curious Creatures Come to Life in a Brattleboro Exhibit 

Bio:



Ezra can be found in the southern end of the state creating art for all types of events and publications. He is the artist and cocreator ofand is currently working on a new graphic novel about being in Vermont's music scene in the mid-'90s. He enjoys running Rays the Roof Productions, which brings live music to the Bellows Falls Opera House. He teaches art at the Greenwood School in Putney by day and plays in an original rock band called Ninja Monkey by night. Learn more at ezraveitch.com