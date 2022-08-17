Glory Hole Bandits, 'DEMO' 

(Self-released, digital)

I don't know shit about Winooski's Glory Hole Bandits. The self-described "sweetheart garbage rockers" have released their debut, DEMO, a barely audible, barely eight-minute-long jam of punk rock chaos. There isn't really much indication that one song has ended and another has begun, as the music essentially just rages on through a sea of feedback. The EP sounds like it was possibly recorded on a Windows phone that was locked inside of the filthiest sock the band could find. It's just an absolute piece of shit of sonic flatulence, a musical shart.

But that's the beauty of gutter punk: The crappiness works somehow. Glory Hole Bandits dive deep into the crud, singing about kicking redneck pricks and, um, fucking buckets? And though you can barely tell what's bass and where the beat is at times, the band pours so much energy into the ferociously fast DEMO, the DIY-ness of it carries the day.

Key Track: "Eat It"

Why: It's fun to hear lyrics like "Boo hoo, baby you sucking on the mother tit" screamed aloud.

Where: gloryholebandits.bandcamp.com