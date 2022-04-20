Good Measure Brewing to Expand Next Door in Northfield 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Scott Kerner (left) and Andrew Leichthammer of Good Measure Brewing

Northfield's Good Measure Brewing is far from a hole-in-the-wall, but later this spring, the brewery's owners will cut a hole in the wall and connect its tasting room to the restaurant next door.

Good Measure partners Scott Kerner and Andrew Leichthammer have purchased Cornerstone Burger at 21 East Street from Rich McSheffrey and Keith Paxman, who also own Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and Two Loco Guys in Barre. The combined new space will be known as Good Measure Pub and Brewery.

"Northfield is such a rad town, and they've welcomed us so well over the years," said Kerner, a Northfield resident. "We're feeling really good about having a little bit more space and a full bar and food menu."

That food menu is "kind of secret" for now, Kerner said, but it will feature "really well-done, well-sourced pub food" such as sandwiches and salads, as well as a smaller, snack-focused menu on the tasting room side.

Good Measure released its first beer in 2016. In 2017, Kerner and Ross Evans purchased the building that houses the brewery at 17 East Street and moved Carrier Roasting, their coffee business, in beside it. Carrier's production has since moved to a separate warehouse in town, and its café space will soon be renovated to accommodate more seating.

Good Measure outgrew its current space in 2018, Kerner said. During the pandemic, the partners bought a canning line and rebranded, sending cans of Early Riser American cream ale, East Street Bitter and Social Club New England pale ale around the state.

"Our choices were to find another place in town to build a bigger brewery that has a larger tasting room, or this," Kerner said. "This is a lot easier."

Cornerstone Burger will close on May 1, after which the Good Measure team will get to work on minor updates and connecting the two spaces. The current tasting room will remain open during the renovation process.