Goodies Snack Bar in West Addison Changes Ownership 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The view from Goodies Snack Bar in West Addison

After 23 years in business, Cindy and Steve Goodman sold Goodies Snack Bar in West Addison to new owners last Thursday. Judy and Larry Marcelle of Bristol took over Goodies immediately and will retain the former owners' menu.

For more than two decades, Vermonters and New Yorkers alike have flocked to the snack bar at 6035 Route 17 for big portions at cheap prices. Locals say the Ultimate Sundae — vanilla creemee with a brownie, banana, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry — is so large it can't fit through the counter window.

"Everybody loves a good creemee," Cindy Goodman told Seven Days. "We've always gone out of our way to make it affordable to families."

The Goodmans took over the burger and creemee stand, previously named Tooties, in April 2000 and substantially expanded the menu. "It's kind of become a monster," Goodman said.

Those expansions included more healthy food options, such as veggie burgers and sweet potato fries. The stand is known among locals for its Michigan hot dogs and six creemee flavors that rotate weekly. Monument Farms in Weybridge supplies the creemee mix.

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Goodman family, including Steve (second from left) and Cindy Goodman (center front), founders of Goodies Snack Bar

Goodman said she and her husband had been looking to sell for a couple of years because the business consumes so much of their summer months. The two had been working full-time jobs and spending their evenings and weekends at the snack bar.

The Goodmans have built an exceptionally loyal customer base, evident in more than 250 comments on the Facebook post announcing Goodies' change in ownership. The most rewarding part of the job was getting to know the regulars, Goodman said.

Judy Marcelle told Seven Days that, given the success of the Goodmans' business model, she plans to keep everything about the stand the same. "Customers said, 'Don't change it. It's working.' [So] we are going to leave it exactly as is."