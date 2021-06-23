Grazers to Add Third Location in Winooski 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Grazers' beet burger and truffle fries

The Winooski circle will have a new spot for burgers, fries, shakes and cocktails when Grazers opens its third brick-and-mortar branch at 24 Main Street this coming fall.

The newest Grazers takes over the longtime home of Tiny Thai Restaurant, which moved up to 293 Main Street in April. It joins the original Grazers location in Williston and the St. Albans outpost at 14th Star Brewing, as well as a food truck.

Grazers will almost double the floor plan of the corner restaurant by incorporating an adjacent office space, co-owner Sam Handy told Seven Days. He expects the 50- to 60-seat restaurant to open in September after a full renovation.

"It will be a Grazers menu pretty much through and through," said Handy, who co-owns Grazers with Don Johnson and Patrick Stewart.

The Winooski restaurant will have an expanded vegan and vegetarian menu, adding options such as beet burgers with arugula and goat cheese, and veggie burgers from Vermont Bean Crafters. The full bar will focus on cocktails to complement the other bars and restaurants in town, Handy said.

Grazers will be open for lunch and dinner daily, offering takeout as well as on-site dining. The owners are working with the city of Winooski to move a bike rack to make space for outdoor tables in front of the restaurant.

"What's not to love about Winooski?" Handy said. "It's a growing town, and we want to be its burger joint."