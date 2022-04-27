Green Mountain Potstickers to Add Church Street Marketplace Food Cart 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carey Kolomaznik of Green Mountain PotStickers

The longest line at the Burlington Farmers Market often leads to Green Mountain PotStickers — and it starts first thing in the morning, when the other vendors run over for Carey Kolomaznik's scallion pancakes before the market opens.

This summer, Kolomaznik will bring her Taiwanese fare to the Church Street Marketplace with a new food cart. In addition to the popular pancakes, she'll serve steamed buns and the namesake potstickers, which come in a rainbow of brightly colored wrappers dyed with spinach, beet, carrot and other vegetable juices.

In the winter, the cart will add "comfort food" dishes such as soup and rice bowls to the menu, Kolomaznik said. As with Green Mountain PotStickers' market lineup, all of the offerings at the cart will be vegan or vegetarian, made with local produce and without preservatives.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Green Mountain PotStickers

Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and launched Green Mountain PotStickers with her husband, Erik, in 2014.

"In Taiwan, we have at least two or three shops that sell scallion pancakes [on] every block," Kolomaznik said. "They're just an ordinary food, not really that special. But bringing it here, people's faces show me differently and really encourage me a lot."

The cart will be open at least two days a week, and Kolomaznik hopes to hire a team to continue vending at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets. She is currently fundraising to build a cart, aiming to have it up and running by mid-May.

Having a cart is required for vending on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace. Once built, it will be easier to manage than the tent and heavy equipment Kolomaznik lugs around for farmers markets, she said. Having a cart will also allow her to work year-round, catering events and selling at winter markets.

Asked what she's looking forward to about being on the Marketplace, Kolomaznik replied simply, "It's Church Street, honey!"