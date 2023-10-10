Green Mountain Power Aims to Eliminate Outages by 2030 

click to enlarge Kevin Mccallum ©️ Seven Days

Lineman Cody Crowe upgrading a Green Mountain Power line in Eden

Mari McClure

If approved, the first projects could get underway in the spring or summer of 2024. GMP said the projects could result in rate increases of up to 2 percent per year, though the utility argues that the upgrades will save ratepayers money in the long-term.





A GMP power line protected by a spacer cable

The utility has already buried about 50 miles of power lines, none of which experienced outages from recent storms. Burke said GMP plans to “massively” increase the number of power lines it puts underground, particularly in residential areas.



“The time is now. We can no longer wait. It is critical that we rapidly accelerate proven solutions to help Vermont because climate change means we will see even more of this severe weather in the years ahead,” he told regulators.



The costs of responding to storm outages has soared in recent years, adding up to $115 million since 2013. Between 2013 and 2022, the average cost of major storm response was $7.1 million. In the past 12 months, the utility spent $45 million on storm repairs, including $13.1 million from a wet snowfall in March and $4.1 million from the July flood.



In addition to preventing outages from happening in the first place, the utility wants to ramp up programs that protect customers from outages when they do happen.



Since 2017, GMP has been helping homeowners install battery storage in their homes to keep the lights on during outages. The program also allows GMP to draw on the batteries when needed, such as when power demand or energy prices soar.



A Powerwall in Colchester



Customers have typically paid $55 per month to lease Tesla Powerwalls. But GMP sees so much value in the devices that it wants to install them for free for some customers.



Homeowners in rural areas, where hardening power lines would be cost-prohibitive or in areas where the utility’s circuits need a boost, would be good candidates for the devices.





The eastern and southeastern parts of Vermont suffer some of the most significant outages, according to a map the utility shared with the Public Utility Commission.



GMP was on track to install about 400 battery storage devices in homes this year already, according to testimony by Josh Castong

uay, the company’s chief innovation executive.

That rate could triple, to 1,200 annually, under the new proposal.



The $30 million investment could go to more than just Powerwalls. Some could be invested in microgrids, which create power islands that can remain running during emergencies by pairing renewable power, such as solar, with battery storage.

