 Grilling the Chef: Sean Richards Puts his Spin on a Reopened ArtsRiot | Grilling the Chef | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 06, 2021 Food + Drink » Grilling the Chef

Grilling the Chef: Sean Richards Puts his Spin on a Reopened ArtsRiot 

By

ArtsRiot is currently open for outdoor dining Thursday through Sunday at 400 Pine St. in Burlington. Learn more at artsriot.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Running Riot | Chef Sean Richards puts his spin on a reopened Burlington institution"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Grilling the Chef »

More By This Author

About The Author

Jordan Barry

Jordan Barry
Bio:
 Jordan Barry is a food writer at Seven Days. She holds a master’s degree in food studies and previously produced podcasts about bread and beverages.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Placed On Leave Following Complaint
Vermont's Loon Conservation Gets Lift From Oil Spill Settlement
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 7 to 13
Burlington to Pay $45K Settlement in Kilburn Wrongful Death Case
The Archives to Open Second Bar-Arcade in Winooski
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation