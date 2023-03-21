Grim Tally of Fatal Overdoses Continues to Climb in Vermont 

click to enlarge Courtesy: Department of Health

A kit with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan

In an interview on Tuesday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine described the growing death toll as a lingering symptom of the pandemic — "the social isolation involved, and the increase in using drugs alone." And while most people have returned to their normal routines, many fatal overdose victims are still dying inside of their own homes, suggesting there was no one around to save them.



But the surge in deaths is also a symptom of an increasingly dangerous drug supply.

“Seventy-five percent of opioid overdose deaths occur in people with no prior connection with the treatment system,” said Levine, who chairs the study committee. “These people were not finding any other way except at the medical examiner's office.”