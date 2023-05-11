Gun Fired During Late-Night Altercation in City Hall Park 

click to enlarge
- Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime
Someone fired a gun during a fight in Burlington's City Hall Park just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.
Two men were arrested: William Carriero, 33, of Waitsfield, and 21-year-old William Whitney of Brandon.
Police officers who responded to the scene found a gun and an expended bullet, which they said didn't hit anyone. Instead, it appeared to have struck and dented a public bathroom. A press release from the department did not say who police believe fired the gun.
Whitney, who was carrying brass knuckles when he was arrested, was injured in the fight. Officers used pepper spray and "physical force" to arrest him, according to the release. He was taken to the hospital and cited for disorderly conduct.
Carriero was also treated at the hospital for injuries related to the fight. He was later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and held without bail.
In recent years, the downtown park has been a frequent hot spot for drug use and crime, including an execution-style murder last September. Someone was wounded in another shooting in the park
in June 2021.
Thursday morning's shooting came about two weeks after a man was shot inside an apartment
near the intersection of Main and Church streets, just steps away from the park.