Gym Time for Toddlers: Five Places to Play Indoors During Mud Season 

click to enlarge Julie Garwood

Riding on a toddler bike in the gymnasium during family recreation time at the YMCA.

Playing outside during mud season can get messy, so March is a good time to head to a kid-friendly indoor space to burn off some energy. There are lots of options near our house in Burlington, from fitness clubs to gymnastics training centers. There's even a local trampoline park.

I recently visited five play spaces with my 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. We usually had another adult along for the ride — either my husband or my mother — which gave both kids the freedom to explore.

Here are some notes on our experiences, to help you pick a spot that's right for you and your toddlers. Some of these venues offer camps and classes for older kids, too!

Greater Burlington YMCA

298 College St., Burlington, gbymca.org

You don't have to be a member to enjoy family recreation time at the Greater Burlington Y. During this 90-minute session on Fridays and Sundays, the Y's newly built gymnasium is reserved exclusively for young children.

The gym staff sets up padded mats, tricycles, balls and other equipment that's perfect for kids to play with. My toddlers were thrilled to have a place to pedal after not being able to ride bikes for months due to snow and ice.

I was particularly impressed with the attentiveness of the staff, which made me feel comfortable and allowed my toddlers to roam without me. Most of the children who attended on our visit appeared to be between the ages of 18 months and 5 years old.

As a guest visitor, I paid a $20 day-pass fee. It also granted me access to the rest of the Y's facilities, including the swimming area if I chose to sign up for Family Swim time. We didn't bring our swimsuits, but maybe on our next visit?

Get Air Trampoline Park

25 Omega Dr., Williston, getairsports.com/williston

click to enlarge Courtesy

Get Air Trampoline Park

There's nothing like a trampoline park to put a little spring in your step. We've made several visits to Get Air, always during "Toddler Time," when the park is open only to jumpers 46 inches and under and accompanying adults. During these designated hours — every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sundays from 8 to 10 a.m. — admission is discounted to $10 per child and includes one adult, who jumps for free.

Not only is it a fun and safe environment for children to burn off energy and have a blast, it's also a unique and memorable way to spend an hour or two. And the kids aren't the only ones who'll get a workout — even walking on the trampolines takes some effort. My kids and I have enjoyed exploring the trampoline basketball court and the foam pit.

You'll definitely want to keep a close eye on your children as there is minimal staff supervision in the jumping areas, and, in several spots, you might not be able to see your kiddo from afar.

Regal Gymnastics Academy

2 Corporate Dr., Essex Junction, regalgym.com

click to enlarge Julie Garwood

Climbing through a balance beam obstacle at Regal Gym

Another great weekday option: open gym time at Regal Gymnastics Academy. From 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, kids ages 6 and under and their caregivers can jump, bounce and use the foam pit in the same place where competitive gymnasts train, without worrying about running into bigger kids. There's a Sunday option, too, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

We went there on a relatively quiet Wednesday, and I was delighted to see my 2-year-old daughter have the confidence to explore several different areas without her big brother leading the way. Both kids especially loved the long trampoline runway that leads to a giant foam pit. Afterward, they were very ready for lunch and a nap.

Regal's facility is quite large, so I would recommend having one adult per child, especially if the kids are still new to jumping on their own. Admission on weekdays is $10 per child. On the weekends, the per-kid cost is $3 more.

Monkey Do!

64 Harvest La., Williston, monkeydoplaygrounds.com

click to enlarge Julie Garwood

Running through a large inflatable obstacle course at Monkey Do.

Monkey Do's elaborate indoor playground has so much to offer families. In addition to a multilevel climbing structure, it also includes obstacle courses built with inflatables and playhouses where kids can pretend that they're at a fire station or a diner.

We especially loved going when our babies were tiny, as Monkey Do has a designated fenced-in area where the littles can explore safely. There's also a large reception area where families can eat from the café or take a break, if needed.

If you're planning to attend with younger toddlers, Monkey Do recommends bringing one adult per child, as there are several areas to explore and it can be difficult to keep track of the kids. You might also want to go during slower times — during school hours, for example — to avoid being surrounded by bigger kids. Monkey Do is a popular birthday party destination and can get crowded on weekends.

At $17 per child, it's one of the more costly options. For us, a visit to Monkey Do is a treat we tend to reserve for special occasions. If you'd like to go more often, though, Monkey Do offers memberships and punch cards that make it more affordable.

Green Mountain Training Center

260 Avenue D #30, Williston, greenmountaintrainingcenter.com

click to enlarge Julie Garwood

Climbing a wooden arch at GMTC's Tiny Tumblers Program

This gymnastics center, known for its parkour, Ninja Warrior and freestyle trampoline training, is also a surprisingly welcoming place for toddlers. It runs three "Tiny Tumbler" open gym sessions each week for kids ages 1 to 5, on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Admission is $12 per child.

The staff was attentive and provided safety rules to caregivers. On our Sunday visit, the gym was busy, but our kids still had a blast with the foam pit, Hula-Hoops, trampolines and balance beams.

The center fosters a tight-knit community with a welcoming atmosphere, where I, as a parent, immediately found opportunities to socialize and bond with fellow toddler caregivers. Overall, it exceeded my expectations. We'll be back.

Cool Down

Looking for entertainment that's a little less active? Here are a few of our favorite places to chill: